Watch: Shadab Khan's 'million-dollar six' that dismantled Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Pakistan registered a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka Lanka in the second T20I as Shadab Khan hit eight runs off two balls to win the game on the penultimate ball of the match in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Shadab's six off the fourth ball of the final over changed the game in Pakistan's favour as he brought down the equation from 8 off 3 balls. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed described it a 'million-dollar six.'

"Our bowlers did really well to pull Sri Lanka down from their position of strength while they were batting. The fielding too was really really good. And then Shadab at the end, hitting that six, that was a million-dollar shot," Sarfraz Ahmed said.

Needing 12 off the final over, and eight from the last three balls, Shadab smashed Sri Lankan pacer Vikum Sanjaya for a six and then took a couple off the next delivery to help Pakistan chase down a modest 125-run target in 19.5 overs.

Shadab remained not out with an eight-ball 16 with a six and a boundary to give Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Watch the last over here:

Thrilling last over of the match #PakvsSL Shadab Khan nailed it pic.twitter.com/Nwlh8hqVJx — Mohammad Usman (@usmansatti93) October 27, 2017

The final match, which will be played in Lahore on Sunday, remains of great significance as it will see Sri Lanka return to Pakistan eight years after the team was targeted in a deadly ambush in the same city in 2009.

Man-of-the-match Shadab Khan said that he was trying to win the match when he faced the bowler in the final over. He also said that he has been working on his bat.

"I was just thinking about trying to win the match. I went for the six in the last over, and Allah helped it carry over the fence. In T20s, you have to have variations with the ball. So that’s what I’ve been working on," he said.