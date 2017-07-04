WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans on social media after achieving a special milestone

New Delhi: Instagram may not have as wide a reach as Facebook and Twitter but when it comes to Indian cricketers on any social media platform, fans follow them a bit like bees after honey! So it should not be a surprise that dashing opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has hit the one-million mark on Instagram in quick time. Quick time because it has taken him a relatively less time – 352 videos.

The left-hander, who is possibly in the form of his life in limited-overs cricket, thanked his fans by posting the 353rd video in which he said, "Hey guys, I have finally reached one-million followers. Thanks for your love and constant support."

Watch the video here:

Cheers guys always appreciative of the support.. A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Dhawan’s Instagram account has a nice personal touch to it. He has posted several videos giving an insight into what it is like being a cricketer on the road. He has several videos that capture not just his journey but also those who are with him including his colleagues in the Indian cricket team, his wife and his son.

Dhawan is currently touring the West Indies with the national team. India are locked in a five-match ODI series where they are currently leading 2-1 after four games. The fifth ODI will be played on July 6. Following that there will be a one-off T20I on July 9.

Dhawan is currently the second-highest run getter (considering both teams) in the ODI series where he has struck 157 runs from four innings. He has hit two half-centuries with a best of 87. His strike rate as per his reputation of being a quick scorer, is high at 95.73.