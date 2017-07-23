close
WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj seen practicing in unique way ahead of ICC Women's World Cup final vs England

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 11:42
WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj seen practicing in unique way ahead of ICC Women&#039;s World Cup final vs England
Screengrab ( Facebook - ICC Cricket World Cup )

New Delhi: While the rest of the Indian squad seemed busy preparing themselves for the all-important Sunday finale at Lord's, skipper Mithali Raj was seen praticing in a vey unique way.

Toppling down the New Zealand side in what was termed as a virual quarter-final, Indian eves sailed into the semi-final round, but this time against the mighty Australians. But Mithali Raj-led side defied all odds to crumble down Aussie hope by 36 runs and book a date with hosts England at the final.

This will be their second World Cup final appearance with last time being back in 2005, where the Women in Blue had succummed to the Australian bowling attack.

In a tweet posted on social media site Twitter, it showed how Team India were gearing themselves up for the Sunady finale.

There was in fact a separate post which showed Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, bowling at the nets to Veda Krishnamurthy. But what seemed rather interesting to watch, was Mithali Raj's practice session. She was seen batting with a half bat, not horizontally, but vertically. The video was posted by ICC Cricket World Cup on Facebook and the caption read as – "Indian Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj is so good she only needs half a bat."

India come full circle to face the team they had defeated in their campaign opener this season. England was then crumbled down by 35 runs. What would be today's fate, is yet to be unveiled.  

