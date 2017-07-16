close
WATCH: Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera becomes victim of 'crazy-good' run-out by Zimbabwe

Musakanda's stunning fielding effort at backward point coupled with Waller's spot-on throw to the wicket keeper Regis Chakabva found Perera well short of his crease.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 13:48
WATCH: Sri Lanka&#039;s Dilruwan Perera becomes victim of &#039;crazy-good&#039; run-out by Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera became victim of one of the most brilliantly executed run-outs after Zimbabwe's debutant Tarisai Musakanda and Malcolm Waller combined to send the Lankan batsman packing.

Here's a look at the exquisite run-out:-

As per the stats, the Lankans have been really poor in running between the wickets off late, but Zimbabwe, on the contrary, have been exceptionally good.

After scoring 356 in first innings, Zimbabwe restricted Sri Lanka to 346 in first innings but found themselves struggling for runs on Day 3 after Rangana Herath's brilliant display with the ball enabled the hosts to dismiss 4 of the tourists' batsmen by Lunch.

It was Herath's left-arm spin that undid the fine work from leg-spinner Cremer (5-125), as the veteran bowler took the wickets of Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda and Regis Chakabva.

Zimbabwe were left reeling at 23 for four at lunch with Sean Williams unbeaten on one and the visitors leading by just 33 runs in their second innings.

Earlier, skipper Graeme Cremer gave Zimbabwe the lead after his maiden five-wicket haul helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 346, but the visiting batsmen let the small advantage slip.

(With PTI inputs)

