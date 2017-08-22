close
WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismissing Glenn Phillips in CPL 2017

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:07
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: The recent Carribbean Premier League encounter between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs saw South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi display a unique celebration after he dismissed New Zealander Glenn Phillips.

The match saw Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis combine at their destructive best to guide St Kitts into the tournament play-offs with a 37-run victory over the Tallawahs.

It was the 50th CPL match for the Universe Boss as he slammed his 63rd T20 fifty help his side beat the Jamaican side and clinch a place in the playoffs for the first time in their three-year history.

Gayle scored 71 not out off 55 balls as the Patriots racked up 208 for 3, the highest total of the CPL this season. They didn't face much trouble either in restricting the Tallawahs to 171 for 7 in reply with left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi picking up 3 for 35 in four overs.

Here's Shamsi's unique celebration after dismissing Phillips:

Phillips didn't last long after drinks, as he tried to hit Shamsi over midwicket for his second six in a row but found Shamar Brooks' safe hands instead.

TAGS

St Kitts & Nevis PatriotsJamaica TallawahsTabraiz ShamsiGlenn PhillipsCPL 0217Cricket enws

