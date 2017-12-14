Watch: The celebrations after Rohit Sharma's double century in Mohali

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma reached another historic landmark on Wednesday hitting an unprecedented third double century in ODIs in the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali, and his team-mates didn't let the occasion go without the 'cakesmash'.

Rohit, who is leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli on leave, scored 208 not out in India's mammoth 392/4. In reply, Sri Lanka could only muster 251/8 despite Angelo Mathews's 111 not out and lost by 141 runs.

As Team India reached its hotel after levelling the three-match series 1-1, Rohit cut a cake.

How can we let our double centurion @ImRo45 go without cutting a but @ajinkyarahane88 and @yuzi_chahal were not going to stop at that. #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QP27ZWexsD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2017

Incidentally, Rohit's big knock came on the day of his marriage anniversary and his wife, Ritika, was present at the stadium to see her husband bat. Understandably, she was teary-eyed after he completed the double century.

Rohit is the only batsman to hit three double hundreds in ODI cricket. The other four have come off the bats of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill.

India and Sri Lanka play the deciding third match of the ODI series in Visakhapatnam on December 17.