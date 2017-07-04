close
WATCH: This video of Shikhar Dhawan working out in gym with wife Aesha will give you fitness goals

In a rare Twitter post by Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, the left-handed opener shared a video of 'Tarzan and Jane' exercising in gym, on Thursday. Scratching your head, right?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 16:52
Screengrab ( Twitter @SDhawan25)

New Delhi: In a rare Twitter post by Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, the left-handed opener shared a video of 'Tarzan and Jane' exercising in gym, on Thursday. Scratching your head, right?

Well, it was a video of Dhawan along with his wife Aesha ​Mukherjee, lifting weights during their gym session, which the 31-year-old posted with the caption – "Tarzan and Jane".

Watch the video here:

Dhawan had earlier shared a video of Team India's gym session, where Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were also seen performing their respective drills.

The southpaw is currently touring the Caribbeans with the Indian squad for a five-match ODI series against West Indies. Virat Kohli and men registered two comprehensive victories over the Windies in the second and the third game, but were left stunned in the very next encounter as Jason Holder's men clinced a 11-run victory keeping the series alive. Men in Blue still lead by 2-1, with the final ODI slated to be played on July 6, at Jamaica.

Scoring 157 runs in four innings which includes two half centuries, Dhawan is presently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series.  

