Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates his 50th ton in style

New Delhi: The first of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw.

The umpires deemed the light to be poor and the play was stopped.

Earlier in the day, Team India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 50th International century.

Kohli got to his 18th Test hundred with a flat and powerful six over extra cover off paceman Suranga Lakmal and let out a big roar, going down on his knees to celebrate the moment much like former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

He celebrated his century in a modest manner before breaking into a loud scream and punching the air.

18th Test century for @imVkohli followed by the declaration. Sri Lanka need 231 runs to win the 1st Test #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/J0Lqp650SZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

With 18 Test hundred to his name, Kohli has now gone ahead of Dilip Vengsarkar (17) but is still behind Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51).

The Indian skipper also joined South African great Hashim Amla as the fastest to 50 centuries in International cricket in 348 innings.

The second in the list is Sachin Tendulkar (376 innings), who is followed by Ricky Ponting (420) and Brian Lara (465).

From easy and cautious innings, he made it a dash and completed a stunning hundred. The Indian captain scored his 18th Test century for India in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Kohli batted with patience till his 70 runs and then changed gears, punishing the Sri Lanka bowlers at will. Taking little time from 70 to reach his hundred, Kohli hit boundaries and two sixes, the second helped him reach the century, before declaring the innings.

India declared their second innings for 352 for the loss of eight wickets and set Sri Lanka a target 231 runs to win the Test match with little over a session remaining. After India’s lead crossed the 190-run mark, Kohli decided to take the risk of scoring quick runs.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 104 as he hit a six over covers when he was batting on 98.

India will play two more Test against Sri Lanka in the series.