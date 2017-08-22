WATCH: Virat Kohli times shot to perfection, hits Lakshan Sandakan for straight six

New Delhi: It was skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who devoid Sri Lankan bowlers off any success in the first of the five ODIs between India and Sri Lanka, witht he visitors putting and incredible display of hitting ability on board.

While Dhawan hit 20 fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 132 runs, Kohli also slammed 10 boundaries and maximum in his 82 runs.

Here's the video of the Indian skipper's sole maximum against the Lankans in the first ODI:

Chasing a modest 217 for victory, India rode on an unbeaten 197-run stand between Dhawan, who smashed 132, and skipper Virat Kohli, who made 82, to canter home in 28.5 overs.

The left-handed Dhawan hit the winning runs off a boundary and later received the man of the match award for his 90-ball blitz in Dambulla.

But it was the spinners, led by Axar Patel, who set up the opening win for the visitors in the five-match series after bowling out Sri Lanka for 216 in 43.2 overs.