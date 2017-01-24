WATCH: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq bowled over by in-form Virat Kohli
In his first series as India's full-time limited-overs captain, Kohli recently guided his team to a 2-1 win over England.
New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently slammed his 27th ODI ton, is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen ever to have played the game. The entire cricket fraternity has fallen short of words in praise of the dynamic right-hander, and former Pakistani cricketers do not have different opinions about him.
During a recent television discussion, former Pakistani greats Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq were seen praising Kohli and also how members from the Pakistani cricket team should learn from him.
While Wasim was bowled over by Kohli's fitness regime, Shoaib hailed the Delhi batsman's game-awareness during any match.
Watch the conversation here:
In his first series as India's full-time limited-overs captain, Kohli recently guided his team to a 2-1 win over England.
Kohli will now lead the team in a three-match T20I series against The Three Lions, starting from January 26.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- Delhi: Taxi driver dies as BMW rams into car near IIT
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Train accident in Andhra Pradesh leaves many people dead
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Flying Jadeja: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli floored by Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant fielding effort – WATCH