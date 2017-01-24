close
WATCH: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq bowled over by in-form Virat Kohli

In his first series as India's full-time limited-overs captain, Kohli recently guided his team to a 2-1 win over England.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently slammed his 27th ODI ton, is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen ever to have played the game. The entire cricket fraternity has fallen short of words in praise of the dynamic right-hander, and former Pakistani cricketers do not have different opinions about him.

During a recent television discussion, former Pakistani greats Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq were seen praising Kohli and also how members from the Pakistani cricket team should learn from him.

While Wasim was bowled over by Kohli's fitness regime, Shoaib hailed the Delhi batsman's game-awareness during any match.

Watch the conversation here:

Kohli will now lead the team in a three-match T20I series against The Three Lions, starting from January 26.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

