Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane fielding blooper against England

New Delhi: One of the most important tasks for any fielder is to stop the ball, and restrict the runs. But on Tuesday, West Indies cricketer Mohammed found himself tossing the ball over the boundary rope while trying to stop the ball during the first ODI match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Batting first, the Windies managed only 204 runs, and the visitors needed best fielding efforts to make a match out of it. But Mohammed was there, well, too make matters worse. He not only gave away four runs, but also became a subject ridicule.

Here's the video:

West Indies blooper - fielder throws ball over the boundary https://t.co/KkeSGzukFz — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) September 19, 2017

It happened off the penultimate ball of the very first over, bowled by Jerome Taylor to Alex Hales. The England opener picked the ball from middle stump, and played a flick shot.

Mohammed chased the ball, and tried to flick it back inside the boundary. But the ball, instead of landing inside the rope, sailed over the rope to the dismay of fielding team.

And feasting on the Windies player's mistake was the front row crowd at Old Trafford.s