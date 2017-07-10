WATCH: West Indies opener Evin Lewis' 12 sixes in one-off T20I vs India

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:55
WATCH: West Indies opener Evin Lewis&#039; 12 sixes in one-off T20I vs India
Courtesy: Screenshot

New Delhi: The West Indies thrashed India by nine wickets and won the one-off T20I to conclude the limited-overs series on a high at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Windies opener Evin Lewis smashed unbeaten 125 runs off just 62 balls to take the hosts home comfortably with nine balls to spare.

Lewis joined Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum to become the 3rd batsman to score more than one century in T20Is.

Lewis' knock was studded with six 4s and whopping 12 sixes. This is the third highest number of sixes in an innings in T20Is - Australia's Aaron Finch has the most with 14 struck in his 156.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field. 

India got off to a rollicking start courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli but could not capitalise on it. 

Dinesh Karthik, who played a perfect cameo, top-scored with 48 off 29 balls.

The Men in Blue posted a total of 190/6 in their quota of 20 overs.

In response, the home team lost just one wicket of Chris Gayle to reach the target of 191.

