Watch - When it's raining outdoors, Team India switches to indoors

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is set to begin from January 12 at Sydney Cricket Ground and before that the Men In Blue are practising hard in the nets to get their act right.

BCCI on Wednesday posted a tweet which showed the commitment level of the players as they were practising indoors because it is raining in Sydney. "When it's raining outdoors, we switch to indoors," the BCCI tweeted.

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedhar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu were seen practising ahead of the first ODI on Saturday. The four players took throwdowns on Wednesday as no Indian bowler was present for this session of the net practice.

Meanwhile, former Australian and Netherlands bowler Dirk Nannes has heaped praises on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his 'tough' step up from limited-overs to Test cricket seamlessly.

"I think the change from white ball to Test cricket is easier when you have got the skills, and he certainly does have that. But the challenge is to be able to do it consistently, hitting the same spot time and time again, and he does that exceptionally well," Nannes told PTI.

"I think his dismissal of Shaun Marsh in Melbourne was absolutely magnificent. I cannot think of many other situations where a batsman was set up so beautifully, and the bowler executed a T20 skill in a Test to dismiss him. That was something special," he added.

(with agency inputs)