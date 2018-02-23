Watch: When Justin Trudeau tried his hand at cricket with Kapil Dev, Mohammed Azharuddin

Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a feel of cricket on Thursday. He juggled the bat twice during his walk on the pitch before legendary India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev stood set to roll his arm over. Trudeau spent quality time alongside Kapil and India's another captain Mohammad Azharuddin in a small set-up, specifically created for the guest to enjoy some time off.

Trudeau then passed on the bat to his son, who practiced a little shadow teeing-off before facing Kapil, who sent throwdowns from half pitch to the youngster. While Kapil was busy bowling, Azhar stood next to the batsman and was seen giving tips to the Prime Minister's ward. Trudeau's son smacked a delivery over Kapil's head to draw a lot of applause.

#WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in #Delhi. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev & Mohd Azharuddin also present. pic.twitter.com/qJmKhtrNMX — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Trudeau arrived in the capital on Saturday and is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The respective heads are supposed to have discussions on important issues.