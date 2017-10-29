Watch: When Rohit Sharma made Virat Kohli go 'wow'

New Delhi: Team India's hitman Rohit Sharma brought up his 15th ODI century in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

He followed skipper Virat Kohli and became the second batsman to hit five ODI tons in 2017.

Rohit reached the three-figure mark off 106 balls when he took a single off the bowling off Tim Southee.

The India opener played an aggressive knock and dominated the bowlers from the onset as his innings was studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

One of those sixes left Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, awestruck.

Rohit played a nonchalant pull and it went straight out of the park and Kohli could not help but admire Hitman's six-hitting prowess.

Watch the video here:

The Mumbai batsman also completed 150 sixes in ODIs.

The 30-year-old equalled Virender Sehwag's tally of 15 hundreds and is now the fourth highest in the list of most ODI centuries scored by Indians behind Sachin Tendulkar (49), Kohli (31) and Sourav Ganguly (22).

Rohit also surpassed Joe Root to become the second batsman after Kohli to aggregate 1000 runs in the 50-overs format.