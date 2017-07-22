close
Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: Wishes pour in for Team India ahead of ICC WWC final

A lot of prominent sports personalities have been sending good wishes for the Women in Blue on social media ahead of the big finale. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 20:34
WATCH: Wishes pour in for Team India ahead of ICC WWC final
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India are all set to lock horns with hosts England in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in Derby on Sunday. 

The Mithali Raj-led team marched into the summit clash after comprehensively beating Australia in the semi-final by 36 runs on Thursday. 

In a rain-curtailed clash, right-handed batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 171 to power India's total to 281/4 in 42 overs. Later, the Indian bowlers concluded the proceedings as they bundled out Australia for 245.

A lot of prominent sports personalities have been sending good wishes for the Women in Blue on social media ahead of the big finale. 

Indian men’s team skipper Virat Kohli wished the team and said, "This message is for Mithali Raj and the girls. Just wanna wish them all the best for the big final tomorrow. It’s been amazing to see the way you all have played in this World Cup so far and we all have been watching keenly watching and enjoying the display of cricket and the display of belief as a team and some brilliant individual performances also. So very well led by Mithali Raj. Si as I said all the very best for the finals tomorrow. Everybody will be watching and supporting and sending you positive energy. We all believe that you can do it once more and wish you all the luck in the world. Go out there and conquer what’s yours. Good luck,"

The BCCI also posted a video on their Twitter handle where head coach Ravi Shastri and rest of the Indian squad touring Sri Lanka can be seen Mithali's team good luck.

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu also wished Mithali Raj & co to give their best.

This is the second time in the history of women's cricket when India have made it to the final of a World Cup. The last time they achieved the feat was back in 2005.

TAGS

Harmanpreet KaurICC Women's World CupMithali RajVirat Kohlicricket news

