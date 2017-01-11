WATCH: Yuvraj Singh – MS Dhoni bromance at its absolute best!

New Delhi: Indian cricket team bid adieu to one of their finest captains ever, MS Dhoni, who played his last match as captain in the Indian jersey as India A took on England XI in the first warm-up match of the series.

The special encounter also marked the return of the 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh who secured a half-century just like his captain on the day but unfortunately lost the close tie to Eoin Morgan led-English side.

Dhoni and Yuvraj recorded a post-match video where Yuvi paid tribute to 'Captain Cool', thanking him for amazing memories and achievements as Mahi also opened up on how players like Yuvraj made his work easier.

Here's the video:-

Well done @mahi7781 on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups time to unleash the old dhoni A video posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:53am PST

Hopefully, the Dhoni-Yuvi combo will continue to enthrall Indian cricket fans at least until the 2019 World Cup.