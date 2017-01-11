WATCH: Yuvraj Singh – MS Dhoni bromance at its absolute best!
Dhoni and Yuvraj recorded a post-match video where Yuvi paid tribute to 'Captain Cool', thanking him for amazing memories and achievements.
New Delhi: Indian cricket team bid adieu to one of their finest captains ever, MS Dhoni, who played his last match as captain in the Indian jersey as India A took on England XI in the first warm-up match of the series.
The special encounter also marked the return of the 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh who secured a half-century just like his captain on the day but unfortunately lost the close tie to Eoin Morgan led-English side.
Here's the video:-
Hopefully, the Dhoni-Yuvi combo will continue to enthrall Indian cricket fans at least until the 2019 World Cup.
