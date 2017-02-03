WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal recalls his 'DDLJ moment' with Yuvraj Singh during 3rd T20I vs England

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal, India's rising leg-spinner from Haryana, bowled one of the finest spells in the history of T20Is against England in the third T20I played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Having played plenty of cricket on the ground for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, the leggie bowled his heart out to stun Eoin Morgan's men.

The Men in Blue were delighted with the 26-year-old's performance and it became quite evident when Yuvraj Singh lifted him up in his arms during the match.

After India won the match comprehensively by 75 runs, Yuvraj turned reporter and asked Yuzvendra how he felt after being lifted by him.

"It felt great. I got the feel of DDLJ (Bollywood movie)."

After doing well in the Indian domestic cricket, Chahal was first picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2011 and was the star of the team's campaign in the now defunct Champions League Twenty20.

After spending two more years with the Mumbai franchise, he was roped in by RCB, where he has played since 2014.

Chahal made his international debut for the Men in Blue after he was picked for India's tour to Zimbabwe. For the limited-overs tour of the African nation, he was accompanied by four other uncapped players – Faiz Fazal, Mandeep Singh, Jayant Yadav and Karun Nair.

He has so far played three ODIs and six T20 internationals for the Men in Blue.