We sledge if the bowlers benefit out of it: Harmanpreet Kaur

New Delhi: Sledging in women’s cricket may be one of those subjects that is less talked about. Some may argue that it is even non-existent. But you will be surprised to know its place in the women’s game if you know what the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj have to say. It will be an eye opener for those who may think that women’s cricket probably lacks the intensity of the men’s game.

Harmanpreet was quoted to be saying by India Today, "If it gives positive result by which the team benefits it should be done. Our previous coach didn't like it. But if the bowler benefits we do it."

She also said, "The bowlers and wicket keepers have to keep focus so we let them be. Our (fielders) job is to help them out. And sledging is not about abusing, a lot of talk is to create a certain team environment and stay motivated. English, Hindi, Punjabi, I do it in all languages."

Harmanpreet’s captain Mithali on the other hand said, "At the highest level, it is about mind games. Sledging is not about language but to affect the opposing batter's game."

She added, "Sometimes it can unknowingly affect your own game also. Those who can't control emotions will be found out. I don't get sledged much now. When there is talk, I give a very placid look. I know what my priority is so I don't listen or behave as if am not listening."