We'll aim for win on final day in rain-hit Kolkata Test, says Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi: After forging a fluent 166-run stand with opening partner KL Rahul, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan sounds confident about a result on the fifth and final day.

"We're going to be positive tomorrow and try to make a match of it. We're going to go for it," Dhawan said.

Dhawan who scored a breezy 94 before being dismissed in the dying moments of the day spoke about his innings and said that while he was happy about his innings, there was a sense of disappointment on missing his century.

However, he was content because he believed that the opening partnership put India on top and that they were perfectly placed to call the shots on the final day.

After conceding a first-innings lead of 127, thanks to a late resurgence by Rangana Herath, the Indian openers came out all gun blazing and put the Sri Lankan bowlers to the sword on a track which had eased out considerably from the first two days.

The openers shot past the deficit and owing to their counter-attacking approach the hosts now lead Sri Lanka by 49 runs and have nine wickets in hand.

Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul saw out that day as bad light stopped play.

Earlier Sri Lanka, who started the day on 165-4, suffered a middle-order stutter before Herath starred in stubborn partnerships against a persistent pace attack.

The left-hander, Sri Lanka's premier spin bowler, showed great resolve during his knock which lasted 105 balls and included nine boundaries.

Herath, who registered his third Test fifty, finally fell to paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar after mistiming and slicing to deep point.

"I wanted to play the shots and stay positive. The credit should go to fast bowlers of both teams. Compared to the first two days, today was much better to bat on and that`s why we were able to go on and take a lead," Herath told reporters.

"Compared to the first two days of the match, this is a much better wicket to bat on. We have got one more day to go and will see what happens," the 39-year-old said.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami dismissed both overnight batsmen, Niroshan Dickwella and Chandimal, to check Sri Lanka's progress in the morning.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dickwella, who made 35, and Chandimal, 28, had scored briskly to extend their partnership to 62.

Kumar and Shami claimed four wickets each while third seamer Umesh Yadav chipped in with two.

The visitors are seeking their first Test win on Indian soil in the three-match series.