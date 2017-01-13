West Bengal police arrest accused for sending death threat to Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: The West Bengal police on Friday arrested a 39-year-old man for sending death threats to former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

The man, identified as Nirmalya Samanta, was arrested from Midnapur today. During the course of interrogation, he revealed a rather amusing reason for sending the death threat.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Samanta wanted to prevent local MLA Asish Chakraborty, whom he didn’t like, to attend a cricket match along with Ganguly.

The report claimed that both Ganguly and Chakraborty were invited to the cricket programme on January 19. By stopping Ganguly from attending the programme, he had hoped to stall the function, and denying the politician from sharing the stage with Dada.

Samanta has reportedly admitted to having written the letter and was repentant for his act, the report added.

“Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again,” Samanta wrote in the letter addressed to Ganguly’s mother Nirupa.

The anonymous letter, signed by a person 'Z Alam', was sent by courier to Ganguly’s Behala residence in Kolkata on January 7.