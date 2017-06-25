West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing, Time, Date, Venue

New Delhi: After rain washed away Team India's hopes of clinching a victory over West Indies in the opening encounter of the 5-match ODI series at Port of Spain, the Men in Blue gear up hoping for more match time in the second clash today. (WI vs IND - Full Coverage)

In the first match, Dhawan had stroked an assured 87 and featured in an opening stand of 132 with Ajinkya Rahane (62) as the tourists reached 199 for three off 39.2, batting first when torrential mid-day showers curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.

A no-result was declared in late afternoon when it became clear that prevailing conditions would not allow for a minimum 20 overs to be faced by the West Indies to constitute a match.

With the first match being a wash-out, India are unlikely to change their playing XI for the second ODI, which will be played at the same venue.

For Rahane, the half-century will be a confidence booster, knowing fully well that he will have to vacate the top spot once Rohit Sharma is back during the next limited overs assignment, though Virat Kohli confirmed that it will not happen this series.

When will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI be played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be played on June 25, 2016.

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI be played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Where to watch the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match on TV?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be aired live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI start?

The live broadcast of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will start at 6:30 PM (IST) and live blog will be avaible on zeenews.india.com.

Where can you follow the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match online?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match can be streamed online at SonyLIV website and app.