West Indies vs India, 4th ODI – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: A confident Indian side looks to wrap up the series aiming for yet another clinical performance when they take on a below-par West Indies side in the fourth ODI, at Antigua, today.

With two resounding back-to-back victories in the second and the third ODIs, Virat Kohli's men head into the game as mere formality looking to create another upset over the host team, who have lacked both the ability and the strength to fight.

Moreover, the pristine islands, lesser media attention, have all turned the series into a holiday for the Indian squad, which in some way have kept them aloof from the on-going internal troubles. The Men in Blue had taken a day off to try their hands at volleyball and even sea-adventure activities like the jet-ski.

Heading into the match, the concern would hover around the fact whether India would look to give an opportunity to Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. With already an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, it won't harm if Virat goes ahead to test his bench strength. After all giving the younger generation more game time would only make them India sure about their middle-order before they start their preparations for the 2019 World Cup.

For the Windies, its near about an unbelievable task ahead to create an upset over the marauding Indian side in the fourth game. They had started off strong in the last game, continued through it, bowling on stricter lines, but failed in the death overs. Probably Jason Holder should avoid bowling in the death overs, after all the hammering he had faced in the last two matches.

And yes, their batting needs the strength to chase or notch up big totals. Even their newbies failed to shine and give hope to the faltering Windies.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

When is the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India?

The 4th ODI match between West Indies and India is on Sunday, July 2.

At what time will the live coverage of the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India start?

The live coverage of the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India will start at 6:30pm IST.

Where will the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India be played?

The 4th ODI match between West Indies and India will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India?

Ten Sports and Sony SIX are the channels that will do a live telecast of the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the 4th ODI match between West Indies and India?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar and SonyLIV. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket