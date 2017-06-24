close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

West Indies vs India: Yuvraj Singh reaches another milestone, wife Hazel Keech celebrates with a lovely Twitter post

Earlier this month, in the ICC Champions Trophy, he had become only the fifth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly to play 300 ODIs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 16:24
West Indies vs India: Yuvraj Singh reaches another milestone, wife Hazel Keech celebrates with a lovely Twitter post

New Delhi: During India's first ODI match in the West Indies on Friday, celebrated all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reached another milestone to become the 30th player overall and 7th Indian to feature in 400 Internationals.

The match at Port of Spain was, however, declared a 'no result' after persistent rain forced the stoppage in the 40th over of the India innings. Then, the visitors were 199/2 (39.2).

The 35-year-old contributed only four runs, but there were no dampener in the Yuvi camp with wife Hazel Keech leading the chorus. She took to Twitter, and wrote "Woooo! Yeah baby! Let the numbers rollllllll on!"

 

Epic is this hero! Well done #dontstoptilyougetenough @yuvisofficial

A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on

Yuvi has now 302 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests matches.

Earlier this month, in the ICC Champions Trophy, he had become only the fifth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly to play 300 ODIs.

India are in the West Indies for a limited-overs series featuring five-match ODIs and a lone T20I match.

The next match will be played on Sunday.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghHazel KeechIndia vs West Indies400th matchcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Adam Gilchrist casts doubt on MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh&#039;s continuity till 2019 World Cup
cricket

Adam Gilchrist casts doubt on MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's...

WATCH: AB de Villiers&#039; insane shot! South African captain scoops David Willey into the river
cricket

WATCH: AB de Villiers' insane shot! South African capt...

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, PREVIEW: Opportunity for Yuvraj Singh to improve form as India eye rain-free outing
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, PREVIEW: Opportunity for Yuvraj Singh t...

World No. 1 Andy Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham event
Tennis

World No. 1 Andy Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurling...

Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement from football
Football

Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement...

Lionel Messi turns 30, Twitter lavishes praise on arguably the greatest footballer ever
Football

Lionel Messi turns 30, Twitter lavishes praise on arguably...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video