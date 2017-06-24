West Indies vs India: Yuvraj Singh reaches another milestone, wife Hazel Keech celebrates with a lovely Twitter post

New Delhi: During India's first ODI match in the West Indies on Friday, celebrated all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reached another milestone to become the 30th player overall and 7th Indian to feature in 400 Internationals.

The match at Port of Spain was, however, declared a 'no result' after persistent rain forced the stoppage in the 40th over of the India innings. Then, the visitors were 199/2 (39.2).

The 35-year-old contributed only four runs, but there were no dampener in the Yuvi camp with wife Hazel Keech leading the chorus. She took to Twitter, and wrote "Woooo! Yeah baby! Let the numbers rollllllll on!"

Epic is this hero! Well done #dontstoptilyougetenough @yuvisofficial A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Yuvi has now 302 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests matches.

Earlier this month, in the ICC Champions Trophy, he had become only the fifth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly to play 300 ODIs.

India are in the West Indies for a limited-overs series featuring five-match ODIs and a lone T20I match.

The next match will be played on Sunday.