What is Yo-Yo fitness Test that Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina failed ahead of ODI squad selection?

New Delhi: While many expected veteran Indian players Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina to make a comeback in the team for upcoming ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka, but that didn't really happen after the duo failed the Yo-Yo fitness test.

Speaking about the expected fitness standards, a BCCI official revealed the instructions given by Virat Kohli and MSK Prasad when it comes to squad selection.

"The current team think tank, coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad have made it clear that fitness standards are non-negotiable.

"On an average, the Australian cricketers score 21 in Yo-Yo test. Here Virat, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey regularly hit that score while others are either touching 19.5 or is hitting above that score," a BCCI official, who cannot come on record, told PTI.

"In an earlier era, when the traditional beep test was in vogue, the Indian players of the 1990's would have scored around 16 to 16.5 barring a few like Mohammed Azharuddin, Robin Singh or Ajay Jadeja.

"But now it's different as the skipper himself is hitting the benchmark, which the Australian cricket team sets it," the official added.

Here's how the Yo-Yo test works:

Here's another video of England cricketers doing the test:

Cones are placed to mark out two lines 20 meters apart. A player starts with his foot behind one of the lines, and begins running when instructed. Player continues running between the two lines, turning when signalled by the recorded beeps.

After each minute or so, the pace gets quicker. If the line is not reached in time, the player must run to the line turn and try to catch up with the pace within two more 'beeps'. The test is stopped if the player fails to catch up with the pace within the two ends.

(With PTI inputs)