When Hardik Pandya hit 5 sixes in a record 39-run over to set new T20 record – Watch Video

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya broke the record of most runs in an over in T20s after hitting 39 runs for Baroda in the final Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic Twenty20 tournament.

In the 19th over of the innings, Pandya unleashed the power-hitter within him and went on to clear the ropes on all occasions in the over. The bowler, Suda, who was on the receiving end, had conceded just eight runs in three overs thus far.

Sudan was playing only his second game for Delhi and was handed the responsibility of bowling the crucial 19th over. The first ball from the bowler was lofted over long-on for a six, the next went for four byes but Pandya claimed he had nicked it. The third ball once again went for a maximum. The fourth ball was a waist-high no-ball, but he still managed to hit it over mid wicket and collected 7 runs off the ball. The next ball was dispatched for a four, while the second last and the last ball of the over earned him two sixes.

All in all, the over read – 6, 4b, 6, 6+NB, 4, 6, 6 and by the time the over was concluded, Pandya had plundered 39 runs and booked himself a spot in history books. Hardik now holds the domestic record for scoring most runs in an over, breaking the previous record set by New Zealand's Scott Styris in July 2012 of 38 runs.