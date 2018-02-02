When Sourav Ganguly disguised as a Sardar to attend Durga Puja

Cricketers are treated like gods in India, it's no hidden fact. Consequently, it's not easy for them to go out in public as the inundating love of fans, if recognised, can overwhelm them to the point of annoyance. Cricketers, like film stars, thus are forced to come up with ingenious ideas in order to avoid being recognised, so that they can enjoy their time-out in public places. Wearing disguises has proved to be one heck of a solution to their quandary over the years.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has now revealed that he too once disguised as a Sardar to attend Durga Puja in Kolkata after his wife Dona arranged a make-up artist to transform him into a Sikh. Ganguly has described the incident in his upcoming book "A Century Is Not Enough". The former player posted a few excerpts from the incident on publisher Juggernaut's page.

"I decided to go as one of Harbhajan’s tribe. Yes, disguised as a Sardarji. Now I could have been mobbed big time. The situation could have gone out of control. But the thrill of accompanying the para boys and family members on the truck carrying the deity was just too irresistible," Ganguly writes.

He continues: "My cousins all mocked me, saying I would be recognized. I gave as good as I got and took up the challenge. They turned out to be right. I was not allowed on the truck by the police and had to follow it in our car with my daughter, Sana.

"As the car reached the Babughat area the police inspector peered in through the window, looked closely at me and smiled gently in recognition. I was embarrassed but asked him to keep my secret. The escapade was worth it. The immersion scene around the river is just indescribable. You have to see it to understand it. Durga Ma after all comes only once a year."