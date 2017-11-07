Why blame only MS Dhoni? Asks an irked Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi: In India's heavy defeat in the second T20I against New Zealand at Rajkot, MS Dhoni scratched around at the start of his innings, which, according to some experts, cost India the game chasing a challenging 197 to win. The loss also brought the daggers back out for Dhoni, whose role in the India's T20 set-up was questioned by VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar. But Sunil Gavaskar chose to throw his weight behind Dhoni, saying that it's "unfortunate" to "only point fingers at Dhoni".

In two different post-match shows, Test icon Laxman and former India pacer Agarkar had suggested that Dhoni should now only focus on ODIs and allow a youngster to take his place in T20Is. While Gavaskar respected their opinions, he believed there were many other reasons for India's defeat than Dhoni, who eventually scored 49 in 37 balls with a late blitz.

"VVS and Ajit are completely entitled to their opinion. They have played a lot of cricket for India and it is their view. It might not necessarily be the selectors' nor the captain's view and we just have to wait and see," Dhoni said talking to NDTV.

Analysing the second T20I, Laxman had said that while Dhoni remains "integral" to India's scheme of things for ODIs, his role in T20Is is questionable.

"I feel it's time for MS Dhoni to give youngsters a chance in the T20 format. It will be an opportunity for a youngster to blossom and get confidence playing international cricket. He is definitely an integral part of ODI cricket," Laxman had said.

Dhoni, 36, is definitely in the twilight of his career; but he called time on his Test career when nobody expected, which, to a certain extent, highlights the fact that the former skipper knows when to exit.

"When somebody reaches an age beyond 30, then I think every time, all of us are looking to find fault with that over-30 person. We actually hasten somebody's retirement from the game by demanding too much of the person," Gavaskar said.

In another show on ESPNcricinfo, Agarkar had said that India won't miss Dhoni in T20Is if he were to quit the format at this stage.

"I think India must now look at other options, at least in T20Is. In one-day cricket, they seem to be happy with the role that he (Dhoni) is playing. When you were the captain of the side, it was different. But just as a batsman, will India miss him? I don't think so. In T20 cricket, it is a lot easier to make that transition as there is a lot of experience in that team apart from MS Dhoni now," Agarkar opined.

Gavaskar, though, was surprised why other reasons of the defeat were underplayed and only Dhoni's innings put under the scanner.

"We will not look at the failure of others in the same innings. Hardik Pandya getting out for one by not picking up a googly. We will not look at that. We will not look at the fact that openers did not give the usual start. We will only point a finger at MS Dhoni. So that is unfortunate. That is India for you," the batting legend from Mumbai said.