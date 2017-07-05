WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad for one-off match against India

New Delhi: Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has been recalled to the 13-man squad to take on India in the one-off T20 encounter at Sabina Park, Kingston on July 9. He has been called forth to replace Lendl Simmons. Jason Holder, the ODI and Test captain, has been rested for the game.

The left-handed opener failed to find his name on the squad list for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, played last year. But following Simmons' disappointing run in all the three matches ( 6, 17 n.o and 15) despite Windies' clean sweep, the selectors seemed to have shifted back to more experienced Gayle for the big encounter against India.

"We welcome Chris back to the T20 squad. He is the most prolific batsman in this format and will add value to our team at the top of the order," said Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, "He will get the chance to play on his home ground and against a top-quality Indian team."

Going by stats, the 37-year-old is the highest run-scorer from the Windies squad in T20 format with 1,519 runs at an average of 35.32, including two centuries and 13 half-centuries. However, his last T20 assignment was back during the World T20 Cup final, against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Gayle would surely make the best use of this opportunity to prove his worth amid added advantage that he will mark his return on his home ground.

The West Indies squad is currently involved in a five-match ODI series against the Men in Blue where Jason Holder's men are trailing by 1-2 after four matches. The final ODI game will be played at Jamaica, on July 6.

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams