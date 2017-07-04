close
WI vs IND: MS Dhoni isn't the only one to be blamed for Team India's loss in fourth ODI, says Sunil Gavaskar

MS Dhoni scored 54 runs off 114 balls as India failed to chase down 190-run target in the fourth ODI against West Indies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 10:32
New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni faced criticism for being unable to finish the game for Men in Blue in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies.

Chasing a paltry total of 190 runs, after a top-order collapse, Dhoni (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) tried to resurrect the innings for the Men in Blue. But as wickets tumbled at the other end, it was left to Dhoni to take India through.

The visitors needed 16 runs off the last 12 balls and with Dhoni unbeaten on 53, the stage was all set for the Ranchi batsman to once again finish off the proceedings in style. However, that was not the case and he perished off the final ball of the penultimate over when he holed one straight to long-on.

While many blamed Dhoni's 114-ball 54 for the defeat, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar threw his weight behind the wicketkeeper batsman saying it was a collective batting failure.

"Stop blaming MSD. It was a team batting failure," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Despite losing the fourth ODI by 11 runs, Virat Kohli's men still lead the series 2-1 after four matches.

The fifth and the final ODI is scheduled to be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on July 6.

Talking about India's next coach, Gavaskar picked Ravi Shastri as the favourite keeping in mind his proximity with the Indian players while he worked as the team director of the Indian team.

"There's (Virender) Sehwag, (Tom) Moody who has done a wonderful job with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (in the Indian Premier League)... yes there are candidates who are around but Ravi has the experience. Ravi has been with the team before, he seems comfortable with the team," Gavaskar said.

MS DhoniSunil GavaskarWI vs INDindian cricket teamAjinkya Rahanecricket news

