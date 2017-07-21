With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru's mask to whack Autralian bowlers for 171

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur's name spread like wild fire in forests soon after her stunning 171-run knock that helped India clinch a 36-run victory over Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 semi-final.

Harmanpreet displayed such an incredible hitting ability, that Indian cricket fans were reminded of their swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag. However, what many fans weren't aware of was that Viru is, in fact, the idol of the Punjab-born cricketer.

Back in February 2017, Harmanpreet had earned special praise from Sehwag for her run-a-ball 41 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup qualifiers final.

"You are becoming an idol for future generation of women cricketers. Yesterday, you were extra special.Keep up the spirit and belief !", Sehwag had tweeted.

You are becoming an idol for future generation of women cricketers. Yesterday,you were extra special.Keep up the spirit and belief ! https://t.co/gPe3GECRqG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 22, 2017

In reply, all Harmanpreet wrote was, Thank you idol.

Thank you idol — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 22, 2017

On Thursday against Australia, Harmanpreet produced inarguably one of the greatest ODI knocks ever in women's cricket history to take India into the final. Once again, it was Sehwag leading the wishes to the Indian women's team star.

"An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs. Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now," the former Indian opener tweeted.

An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs.

Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now. pic.twitter.com/xZlIB2SW4x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017

Harmanpreet, who struggled to get time in the middle and had faced only 91 balls in five innings leading to the semi-final, and in the post-match conference she revealed that against Australia, she just didn't want to let the opportunity slip away.

"I didn't get a chance to bat in the whole tournament," she said after her scintillating knock.

"Today when I got the chance I just wanted to utilise this opportunity, because today was the day where I wanted to prove myself and thanks to God, whatever I was thinking, (worked).

"Mithali (Raj) and Deepti (Sharma) scored really well and Veda [Krishnamurthy] scored really well," she added complementing her batting companions.

Such was Harmanpreet's brutal assault that she was at one stage batting on 41 off 60 balls before going berserk, a result of which is Team India's progression into the final.