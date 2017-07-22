Women’s World Cup Final: As India get set to play England, we look at top five players to watch out for

New Delhi: India take on England in the big final of the Women’s World Cup at Lord’s in London on Sunday. India will be aiming for their first-ever title at the most prestigious cricket tournament there is. England on the other hand have been there and done that and will be looking for their fourth crown.

But playing at home, the hosts have pride at stake. Since Australia are the defending champions, we will get new champions come July 23. Here are our top five players to watch out for as the grand finale is almost upon us:

Mithali Raj: The Indian captain and one of the most dependable number three batswoman in the world. With 6173 runs in her ODI career, she is right at the top as far as run scoring by an individual in the history of 50-overs cricket is concerned. She is just 15 runs short from topping Ellyse Perry and becoming the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Heather Knight: She is rock solid at number four and also in good form. The 26-year-old, who is captaining England at this World Cup, has scored 363 runs in the tournament.

Tammy Beaumont: She has been an ace opener for England and has been scoring heavily since her debut in the shorter formats of the game back in 2009. She has also cashed in this time around, scoring 387 runs in the tournament.

Deepti Sharma: With 12 wickets in the tournament, the 19-year-old off spinner has been the best bowler from either sides in the competition thus far.

Poonam Yadav: With nine wickets in the competition thus far, the 25-year-old leg break bowler has beautifully complemented her spinning partner.