Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – Five factors that will define the big match

New Delhi: As India get ready to take on England in the big final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, we look at five key factors that may tilt the title one way or the other. Both teams have a good chance and the game is expected to be close. Let us see what will matter the most.

Toss: It is always an advantage to bat first in a big game. This holds true for this India versus England match too.

Handling pressure: It is all about pressure when it comes to finals. The team which holds its nerve will be having the crown at the end of the match.

Fielding: With all the focus on batswomen and bowlers, it should not be forgotten that fielders will play a part in making a difference in what will be a pressure cooker-like atmosphere in the middle.

Aggressive batting by the openers: The openers can set the tone in this big match and the more aggressive they are first up, the more impact it may have on the match.

Bowling at the death: Bowlers can get cold feet bowling in the death overs especially in a big match. Death bowling will be a crucial factor in this encounter.