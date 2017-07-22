close
Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – When, where and how to watch the big match on Sunday?

There has been a lot said and written about on who will be the favourites for this big game. But our take is that it is difficult to pick one team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 15:25
New Delhi: India will take on England in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. All eyes will be on Mithali Raj’s team as the Indians are searching for their first-ever World Cup crown. England on the other hand are multiple winners of the crown, having scooped it three times.

India have beaten England earlier in the tournament and have also registered a special win against the mighty Australians in the semi-finals.  

England on the other hand have an air of confidence due to several reasons. Being the hosts, they know the conditions at the back of their hand.

They have also got a very positive body language about them, having been there and done that which we know when we look at their past performances in the tournament – this is their seventh final.

And they also topped the league stage of the competition.  

When is the match?

The big final will be played on July 23 2017, Sunday. The match will begin at the usual timing of 3 pm IST.

Where is the match?

The  match will be played at the home of English cricket, Lord’s in London, in the capital of England.

How to watch the match?

You can either catch the match on the Star Sports network on television or you can see it online on Hotstar.com.

