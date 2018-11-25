हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

Women's World T20: Australia beat England by eight wickets to win title in Antigua

England, bidding to become double world champions, were bowled out for 105 with two balls remaining in Antigua.

Women&#039;s World T20: Australia beat England by eight wickets to win title in Antigua

ANTIGUA: Australia completed an emphatic eight-wicket win over England to secure their fourth Women's World Twenty20 title.

This is Australia's fourth World T20 title.

England, bidding to become double world champions, were bowled out for 105 with two balls remaining in Antigua.

Australia were poor in the field but leg-spinner Georgia Wareham took 2-11 and completed a stunning run-out to restrict England.

Ashleigh Gardner backed up her 3-22 with an unbeaten 33 as Australia chased down the total with 29 balls remaining.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, England were unable to find any rhythm, with only Danni Wyatt (43) and captain Heather Knight reaching double figures.

Despite being sloppy in the field, Australia were ruthless with the bat, as captain Meg Lanning and Gardner worked the ball around the field with ease.

The chase looked all too easy as the match came to a close with nearly five overs to spare - with some England players left in tears as Australia celebrated their first world title in four years.

Tags:
AustraliaEnglandWomen's World Twenty20 championshipAntigua

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close