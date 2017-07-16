WWC 2017: Yuvraj Singh lauds India's progression to semi-final, brands win over New Zealand 'inspirational'

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team secured a resounding 186-run victory over New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final of the ICC Women's World Cup encounter to storm into the semi-finals on Saturday, earning respect and praise from some of the stars of the sports industry, including Yuvraj Singh.

Skipper Mithali Raj's scintillating century set the tone as India posted a healthy 265/7 before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's maiden fi-fer (5/15) bundled out the White Ferns for a paltry 79.

The New Zealanders found themselves three-down in the 11th over and after a brief, ineffective resistance from Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine, they crumbled under pressure.

India have now joined Australia, England and South Africa as the four semi-finalists of this year's World Cup.

Yuvraj, who himself has been a big part of the India's win at the 2011 World Cup, lauded Mithali Raj and Co. for their performance against the Kiwis.

"Really well done @M_Raj03 and @BCCIWomen for entering the semi finals of #WWC17. Inspirational performances!", tweeted Yuvraj.

Mithali Raj was declared as the player of the match.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president C.K. Khanna hailed the women's team for qualifying into the semi-finals of the tournament.

"On behalf of the BCCI, I congratulate Indian Women Team for qualifying into Semifinals of Women World Cup 2017.

Well played Mithali Raj, Superb Century. Played Captain`s knock in very crucial game," he said.

Team India will now face Australia in their semi-final clash.