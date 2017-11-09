WWE star Finn Balor calls Virat Kohli 'badass' of cricket, wishes to learn tricks from India captain

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli's popularity is at its peak. Thanks to his unrivalled fan following, the 29-year-old just beat the likes of global megastars Lionel Messi, Rory McIlroy and Stephen Curry in brand value.

Every now and then, he gets praise from rival cricketers and other sports stars. And the latest one to hail the Indian captain is the former WWE Champion Finn Balor.

The professional wrestler from Ireland has termed the right-handed batsman as the 'badasss' of cricket, and he hoped to learn few tricks from the Indian.

"Yeah! I'd love to meet the captain of the Indian cricket team. I think he is kind of badass and everything (laughs)....You know, I'd actually love to play a practice match and if he could show me a few tricks and teach me the laws of the game which I missed out on. I think it would be fun to have a couple of rounds with him," he told indiatoday.in.

Kohli has just led India to yet another series triumph. India beat New Zealand by identical margins in both the ODI and T20I series. In their next series, India will take on Sri Lanka in a full series, comprising of three Tests, ODIs and T20Is each. The series starts on November 16 with the first Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

WWE will host two live shows in Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on December 8 and 9. Balor will be a part of the all-star touring party that includes WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Shield, Bray Wyatt, Kane, WWE RAW Women's champion Alexa Bliss and many more.

Balor is likely to face Bray Wyatt on December 8 and will face Curtis Axel on December 9.