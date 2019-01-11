हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

'You are suspended with immediate effect': BCCI punishes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over sexist remarks

Earlier, Diana Edulji had initially suggested a two-match suspension for the duo but referred the matter to the legal cell after CoA chairman Vinod Rai agreed with her and recommended the same.

&#039;You are suspended with immediate effect&#039;: BCCI punishes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over sexist remarks
Image Credits: Twitter/@klrahul11

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday suspended Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul pending an inquiry into their controversial remarks on women during a popular TV show. 

As a result, the duo, who received a flurry of criticism over social media following their sexist comments while appearing on 'Koffee with Karan', will remain suspended from participating in any activity organised or supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) or any state associations pending inquiry.

In a letter, accessed by ANI, the CoA told Pandya and Rahul,"You are hereby suspended with immediate effect from participating in any manner whatsoever in any match or activity authorized or supported by the BCCI, the ICC or any State Association, until final adjudication of the matter."

The duo, who are with the Indian cricket team in Australia, will now be returning home after being omitted from the opening ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The decision comes after CoA member Diana Edulji recommended suspension till further action against the two after the BCCI legal team refused to declare their comments a violation of the code of conduct.

Edulji had initially suggested a two-match suspension for the duo but referred the matter to the legal cell after CoA chairman Vinod Rai agreed with her and recommended the same.

"It is imperative that players be put under suspension till further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in case of (BCCI) CEO (Rahul Johri) when he was sent on leave on sexual harassment matter," read Edulji's response to the legal opinion which is in possession of PTI. 

Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open about it with his parents during the interview. Rahul was, however, a shade more restrained in his responses on relationships.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
BCCICOAICCHardik PandyaKL RahulAustraliaIndia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close