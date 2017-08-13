close
Yuvraj Singh ignored as India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I announced

The series starts on August 20, after the conclusion of the ongoing three-match Test series. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 20:34
Yuvraj Singh ignored as India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I announced
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Team India selectors have announced the squad for the ODIs and one-off T20 against Sri Lanka to be played later this month.

The selectors have dropped Yuvraj Singh and rested spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the five-ODI, one-off T20I series against the island nation. 

The series starts on August 20, after the conclusion of the ongoing three-match Test series. 

With the senior spinners rested, the selectors have included Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the Virat Kohli-led 15-member squad.

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane have all made the cut.

Manish Pandey is making a return to the squad after recovering from injury and scoring runs for the A team in South Africa

MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya have also been included. 

There is no reserve wicketkeeper in the squad and the seam bowling duties will be shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who are part of the Test set-up in the ongoing series, weren’t included for the ODIs.

Squad: Virat (C), Shikhar, Rohit (vc), Rahul, Manish, Rahane, Kedar, MSD (wk), Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Shardul

India vs Sri LankaIndia squad for Sri Lanka ODIVirat KohliMS DhoniYuvraj SinghIndia Cricket Newscricket news

