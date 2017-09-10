close
Yuvraj Singh ignored; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for India's first three ODIs against Australia

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 14:04
Yuvraj Singh ignored; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for India&#039;s first three ODIs against Australia

New Delhi: The fast-bowling duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have returned to the One-Day International team for the upcoming series against Australia while Shardul Thakur is the only player from the squad that was picked for the recently-concluded series in Sri Lanka who has been dropped.

While a lot of changes were not expected following the impressive 5-0 win against Sri Lanka, there are some notable absentees in the squad. 

Yuvraj Singh, who was not in the squad for the Sri Lanka series, was expected to return after chief selector MSK Prasad had said that the southpaw was rested, not dropped. 

Spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have also not made it to the squad. 

While Ashwin's absence was very much expected since he is currently plying his trade in county cricket, Jadeja’s omission has been a baffling one.

"The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," Prasad said.

The former India stumper added, "The team's performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours."

TEAM: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

India vs Australia, India Cricket News, India Squad, Yuvraj Singh, cricket news, Team India, Virat Kohli

