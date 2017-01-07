Yuvraj Singh returns to limited-overs squad: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Sixer King's comeback
The selectors also recalled champion batsman Yuvraj Singh in both the squads. After Singh's inclusion in the squad, Twitter went berserk.
New Delhi: MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Friday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming limited-overs series against England.
Expectedly, after MS Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was named the new captain for the ODI as well as the T20I team. The selectors also recalled champion batsman Yuvraj Singh in both the squads. After Singh's inclusion in the squad, Twitter went berserk.
Here are some of the interesting tweets:
Wow.... great news...sixer king is back#SinghIsKing @YUVSTRONG12 ?#IndvsEng #YuvrajSingh @Fightrr12 @Yuviarmy https://t.co/P84RD4G8fw
— Hrithik_Mania? (@Hrithik_Mania67) January 6, 2017
Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback in both ODI and T20 even life push him to the corner he always finds a way to comeback.. Yuvi under Kohli
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 6, 2017
Old habits die hard ... ur hard work has paid off and the 'Lady Luck '.....congratulations brother man @YUVSTRONG12
— Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) January 6, 2017
On 11th December 2013, @YUVSTRONG12 had played his last Odi against SA
But on 15th January 2017,he is coming to rule again.#WelcomeBackYuvi
— Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld) January 6, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- Actor Akshay Kumar furious over Dec 31 molestation in Bengaluru; shares video expressing concern
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled
- Akhilesh Yadav checkmates father Mulayam, Samajwadi Party bank accounts frozen
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..