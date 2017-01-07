Yuvraj Singh returns to limited-overs squad: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Sixer King's comeback

New Delhi: MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Friday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming limited-overs series against England.

Expectedly, after MS Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was named the new captain for the ODI as well as the T20I team. The selectors also recalled champion batsman Yuvraj Singh in both the squads. After Singh's inclusion in the squad, Twitter went berserk.

Here are some of the interesting tweets:

Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback in both ODI and T20 even life push him to the corner he always finds a way to comeback.. Yuvi under Kohli — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 6, 2017

Old habits die hard ... ur hard work has paid off and the 'Lady Luck '.....congratulations brother man @YUVSTRONG12 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) January 6, 2017