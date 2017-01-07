close
Yuvraj Singh returns to limited-overs squad: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Sixer King's comeback

The selectors also recalled champion batsman Yuvraj Singh in both the squads. After Singh's inclusion in the squad, Twitter went berserk.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 09:25
New Delhi: MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Friday announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming limited-overs series against England.

Expectedly, after MS Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was named the new captain for the ODI as well as the T20I team. The selectors also recalled champion batsman Yuvraj Singh in both the squads. After Singh's inclusion in the squad, Twitter went berserk.

Here are some of the interesting tweets:

 

