Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive four-wicket haul gives India their biggest T20I win – Video

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal has already established himself as India's match-winner in the limited-overs' cricket, but he's still unsure of a place in the playing XI. Such is the level of competition in the Indian camp now.

On Wednesday, he produced yet another match-winning figures against Sri Lanka in Cuttack to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. In a brilliant display of spin bowling, the 23-year-old chess fan decimated the Lankan batsmen and registered figures of 23/4.

It was, however, his not best – a 6/25 against England in Bengaluru in February this year – but the manner in which he toyed with the visiting batsmen was indeed brilliant.

Chahal has so far played 13 T20Is, taking 22 wickets. He has another 27 wickets in 17 ODIs. And with Kuldeep Yadav, he leads India's attack – a fact, which forced pundits to compare the dou with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. But that's not what he thinks.

After helping India wrap up the ODI series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (December 17), he humbly said that it would be unfair to compare him and Yadav with Ashwin and Jadeja.

"Ashwin and Jadeja have done so much in the last 5-6 years. We have played only for four-five series. It is unfair to compare myself and Kuldeep with them," he told reporters after India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third and final ODI here to win the series 2-1.

"Our aim is to give our best when we go out and play. If you start comparing now itself to them, it will not be right. We have played most of our games in India, one series in Sri Lanka but the conditions were similar to India. We have not played overseas," he further said.

Of late, Ashwin and Jadeja, who are Test regulars, have lost out their places to Kuldeep and Chahal in India's limited overs side.