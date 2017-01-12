10 Unknown Tribal Festivals of India

India is the land of festivals. While Diwali, Holi, Dussehra may be celebrated with much fervor, there are many festivals that are unknown to the world but very much celebrated in our country.

Here are 10 such festivals that you could visit once:

1 - Dhinga Gavar Festival, Rajasthan

This festival is not for the men unless you'd want to get some thrashing and get married. Gavar, also known as Gangaur, is usually celebrated after Holi. The festival is exclusively celebrated by women, who adorn themselves with gold. No unmarried man is to come near these women, and if they do, they're beaten with sticks. If the stick touches the man, it is believed, he will be married soon.

2 - Bhagoria, Chhattisgarh

You thought India can’t celebrate love? You're wrong. The festival, Bhagoria, is dedicated to lovers. Bhagoria, in English, means eloper. During this festival, lovers are given permission to officially run away, but not before they have applied colour on each other and eaten the betel leaf. Once they have done both, their love is accepted and they are given the permission to live together.

3 - Kila Raipur Rural Sports Festival, Punjab

Celebrated in the month of February, this festival is India's rural Olympics. Held at Kila Raipur near Ludhiana, it is being celebrated since 1933. Games such as bullock cart race, horse racing, pulling the rope, kabbadi, short put and similar such games are organised during the festival.

4 - Moatsu Mong Festival, Nagaland

This festival is celebrated in the first week of May and is known as the spring festival of Nagaland. The festival marks completion of the sowing season. Dance and music form a major part of the festival.

5 - Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, Telangana

Believed to be 1,000 years old, this festival is also one of the largest after Kumbh mela. It is also known as Medaram Jatara. Gold is offered to goddesses to honour them.

6 - Vautha fair, Gujarat

This is the largest animal fair of India. The main attraction of the fair are the donkeys and camels decorated with colors. The fair is celebrated in the holy place of Saptasangam, where seven rivers meet and devotees take holy bath. Handicrafts, food stalls, and other attractions are also a part of the fair.

7 - Made Made Snana, Karnataka

This festival throws light on the atrocities meted out to the lower castes in our country. Organised at Kukke Subramania Temple, lower caste people are made to roll over the leftover food of Brahmins. The tradition has been followed for many years, and is believed to be a cure for the lower castes.

8 - Gauchar Mela, Uttarakhand

A popular fair among the Garhwalis, Gauchar Mela is a weekly fair held every year on November 14th. The Mela had started as a religio-cultural fair, but has culminated into a trade fair. Like any other fair, this too has food stalls, handicrafts, dance, music to enthrall the visitors.

9 - Rongali Bihu, Assam

Bihu as a festival is celebrated thrice in a year- January (Bhogali Bihu), April and October (Kongali Bihu). Rongali Bihu marks the Assamese new year in April. If you happen to visit Assam during Bihu, you will be treated to some delicious Assamese cuisines, mesmerising folk dance, and get a peek into Assamese culture and traditions. Not to forget, you may also be served rice-beer.

10 - Minjar, Himachal Pradesh

This festival is popular worldwide and is usually held in the month of July and August. The festival celebrates the history of chamba and thus is a major tourist attraction. You'll spot localites dressed up in colorful silk costumes and offering prayer at the Laxmi Narayan Temple.