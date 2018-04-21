A man takes his camel to a mall in Saudi Arabia-Watch

New Delhi: Do you love your pet a tad too much? Do you take your pets to restricted places irrespective of their sizes? Well, a man in Saudi Arabia did the unthinkable!

A Twitter user shared a hilarious video of a Saudi man, in which he can be seen entering a mall in Saudi Arabia with his camel.

Check out the video right here:

مالومه البنزين غالي — هواوي الوايلي (@saaaaaaaad_34) April 19, 2018

The security guard tried to convince the man to leave his camel outside but he refused and took the camel inside without any fear.

One of the Twitter users penned a poem as an ode to the man and his camel, "I came and brought my camel along, as she loses her way in the desert anon. I bought my lovely camel a phone, as trends go, just so she won't feel alone, as translated from Arabic to English by Khaleej Times.

So if you ever encounter a camel at a mall in Saudi Arab, don't fret!