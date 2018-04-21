हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

A man takes his camel to a mall in Saudi Arabia-Watch

Do you love your pet a tad too much? Do you take your pets to restricted places irrespective of their sizes? Well, a man in Saudi Arabia did the unthinkable!

A man takes his camel to a mall in Saudi Arabia-Watch

New Delhi: Do you love your pet a tad too much? Do you take your pets to restricted places irrespective of their sizes? Well, a man in Saudi Arabia did the unthinkable!

A Twitter user shared a hilarious video of a Saudi man, in which he can be seen entering a mall in Saudi Arabia with his camel. 

Check out the video right here:

The security guard tried to convince the man to leave his camel outside but he refused and took the camel inside without any fear.

One of the Twitter users penned a poem as an ode to the man and his camel, "I came and brought my camel along, as she loses her way in the desert anon. I bought my lovely camel a phone, as trends go, just so she won't feel alone, as translated from Arabic to English by Khaleej Times.

So if you ever encounter a camel at a mall in Saudi Arab, don't fret!

 

Tags:
Viral videoman walks with camelcamel enters mallcamel hilarious video
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 21, 2018

Must Watch