Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher to receive Deenanth Mangeshkar awards

Mumbai: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, legendary singer Asha Bhosle and veteran actor Anupam Kher will be the recipients of the prestigious Deenanth Mangeshkar awards.

The awards, instituted by Master Deenannath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratisthan, felicitate legends from the fields of music, drama, art and social work.

The award distribution function will be held in Mumbai on April 24, which will be presided over by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

While Khan will receive the Master Deenanth Mangeshkar award, the lifetime achievement award will go?to Bhosle. Kher will Be honoured with a special award for his contribution to the Indian theatre and cinema.

"We have chosen Asha ji not because she is our sister but an accomplished singer herself. She has done stellar work and we are recognising that through this award," singer Usha Mangeshkar told reporters Monday.

Deenanath Mangeshkar was a well-known Marathi theatre actor, a renowned Natya Sangeet musician and a Hindustani classical vocalist, of the 20th century.

He was the father of noted singers Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

The Mangeshkar family has been celebrating Deenanth Mangeshkar's anniversary since the last 75 years. This will be the 76th anniversary celebrations.

Khan, the sarod virtuoso, is an internationally acclaimed artist while Kher is a veteran actor and a theatre personality.

Among other awardees, Shekhar Sen is selected for his contribution to theatre and Dhananjay Datar for social entrepreneurship.

Poet Yogesh Gaur will ne honoured with Vagvilasini Award for literature while Shriram Gogate award will be given to Rajiv Khandekar for journalism.

"Ananya" has been chosen as the best drama of the year for the Mohan Wagh award for theatre production.

Mery Behlihomji, chairperson of the Central Society of Education for the Deaf, will be honoured with Asha Bhosle award for the special cause.

The award ceremony will be followed by a classical programme, 'Swar Nritya Bhav Darshan' where Pandit Birju Mahataj and Saswati Sen will be delivering a Kathak performance. PTI