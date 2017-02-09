'Baahubali' mobile game coming soon
New Delhi: S S Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' saw massive success breaking many records at the Box Office in 2015. The film which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the original is soon going to have its second instalment out.
Now, the makers are ready with 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' which is slated to hit the screens on April 28, 2017. But before that, the makers decided to come out with a game plan. Well, yes quite literally!
A game based on the film is in the development and Mark Skaggs, who is the creator of FarmVille and Lord of the Rings games is in talks with director SS Rajamouli.
"Mark Skaggs (from Moonfrog Labs) creator of FarmVille and Lord of the Rings games (among others) discussing the creation of Baahubali mobile game with SS Rajamouli. "Exciting stuff coming your way... Stay tuned!" a post on the official page of 'Baahaubalui' read.
Mark tweeted back:
Super impressed by @Shobu and the pros @arkamediaworks. They're rocking it. An honor to partner with them. #Epic #Baahubali @MoonfrogLabs https://t.co/qMc52ODsQk
— Mark Skaggs (@mark_skaggs) February 8, 2017
(With PTI inputs)
