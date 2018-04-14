Daily horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 14, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. Dear Pisceans, you will enter a new cycle at the end of the day.

For detailed predictions, check out today's horoscope by astrologer Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions.

Taurus

The time is good for changing for better prospects, go and get the chance.If you can locate them in time, most of your problems or enemies will be taken care of.You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point.

Gemini

Communication Tactics must be well considered from beforehand. You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they have to say. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family.

Cancer

Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment.

Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today.

Leo

If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear. Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening. You may be in a situation where some patience will be required to sort things out.

Virgo

The time is good for all those who are in the money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured. You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-around harmony to act in your favour. There is an indication of a change of place or short travels today, get ready.

Libra

You may feel stifled and restricted by the people around you. Do not feel degenerated, you are in an inappropriate time. The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships.

Be good to your family and some amount of demonstration will make it more effective and joyful.

Scorpio

Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help.In the end, you handled all situations exceptionally well. There is an indication of an end to a situation, which was perhaps stalemate.

Sagittarius

There is a focus on your need to tone down your will to achieve and try and use a more compromising method. Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful. You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned.

Capricorn

You will feel a surge of willpower and optimism; do not hesitate to take a short break. Tact and diplomacy will come in very good use if you could use it at the right moment and right situation. You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision.

Aquarius

Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, especially your immediate family.

Pisces

You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. The stars indicate an association with powerful personalities during the day.