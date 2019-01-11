Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—January 11, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

Travel is on cards. You will be using your intellect and diplomacy to achieve your goals. However, you may find lacking leadership power which may not that important. All your opponents will be surprised at the level of preparedness you are with your activity. You will find things coming easy today and enjoy the good time.

Taurus

You will be steady in your relationship. Keep a lookout of your health as it may suffer due to long neglect and lack of rest from your end. Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening. You will be attracting people and will cause insecurity for your partner. You will also need to control your romantic side and not get strayed.

Gemini

Your father will be supportive of you and you will be inclined more to spiritual knowledge. This is time to achieve greater knowledge and your quest to learn knowledge will make you travel far and wide. Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help and your father will be your guiding force.

Cancer

You may feel stifled and restricted by the people around you. You want to do multiple things and handle all the challenges but it is better to take things easy and focus on achievable goals. The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships.

Leo

It is high time you need to take advice from your loved ones especially your partner in matters relating to financial investments. You will be on a path to gain recognition or already achieved your leadership position. Your peers and colleagues will be fully supportive of your objectives.

Virgo

Your family members will have positive influence and will also impressed with your success and will be fully supportive of you. Try to focus on your key objective and you may have higher chance of success during this phase. You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision.

Libra

Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family. You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time.

Scorpio

Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day.

Sagittarius

You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. Your family will become a source of much-needed help today. The time is good for all those who are in money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured.

Capricorn

You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favour. If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear.

Aquarius

The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions. Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today. Communication Tactics must be well considered from beforehand.

Pisces

You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment. You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they have to say. Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family.