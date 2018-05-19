Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - May 19, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Today you should focus on creativity and combine with your limitless energy to start a new objective or initiative. Those close to you will see your drive and will appreciate your actions. For those who are in love, your creativity and passion will certainly attract and draw the attention of your partner or love interest towards you.

Taurus

For those who plan to make it big in the financial world take it slow as you may face some hurdles with matters relating to a legal and financial area of governance. You love interest will remain strong and take your partner out for a romantic dinner in the evening to discover new sparks of love and passion.

Gemini

Now you will be focusing on many matters at one go and will find that you can achieve many things with ease. People from all walks of life will recognise your leadership skills. Added to it your intellect, your communication skills and your limitless energy and passion will motivate many people from all walks of life. Your siblings see you as their source of inspiration.

Cancer

The day will be busy and hectic and so is your mind which is full of emotional conflicts. Your peers will observe that very easily as you can get frustrated on little matters easily today. It is better to keep your calm with your co-workers today. Your lady love may try to demand a lot of your attention and try to manage your partner expectations calmly.

Leo

Your obsession towards speculative trading and investment will be very high. As long as you have means and ability to withstand major losses you can take a step forward or else it is advisable to avoid any speculative trading today. The best option is focus on your children or loved ones and their welfare today.

Virgo

You will be judgemental and critical of all the decisions taken by your colleagues, juniors and your loved ones. It is not a terrible thing or state to be in as long as you handle it nicely and without hurting the feelings. Try to focus on building relationships as even your opponents may want to extend hand of friendship with you today.

Libra

You will be more focused on lady love or passionate relationship and you may even win the hearts of many along the process. For those in business or looking for business partnership, it is good time to look for an ideal partner and start some new initiative.

Scorpio

You need to be in a relaxed state of mind to handle a lot of turbulence that will arise today. You will find your lady love in peevish mood and you may need to spend some time handling her matters. Overall you will be busy in firefighting many matters on many fronts which will show your true strength in managing many conflicts at one go.

Sagittarius

You want to focus on spiritual matters today and would like to travel on long travel in search of seeking answers on spiritual matters. You may find some source of inspiration and advice from your father, teacher and will be exploring to pursue higher studies. Overall a nice day to be in.

Capricorn

You will lead a new role or likely given new responsibility today and you will feel happy for getting a reward for all the hard work you have done so far. Your family members and your lady love will fully support your initiatives and will allow you to pursue your goals without any disturbance. Please try to still give some time for your loved ones and take them for an outing.

Aquarius

You want to pursue some social activity that is related to spiritual matters and you may find support from influential people with strong financial backing. It is good to set up some initiative to benefit larger mankind. Your lady love is waiting for you for long and it is high time to give some time and attention to your partner.

Pisces

You will feel disconnected and lazy on all fronts and may want to just give up working. It is just a passing phase. You may feel insecure with your partner and may feel your partner may not be with you for long. It is again a figment of your imagination. The best way to overcome is to meditate and be confident and for those who cannot do just pack your bags and take a break.