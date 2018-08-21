हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid

Eid-ul-Adha 2018: Send these Whatsapp, Facebook and text messages to your loved ones

There are some essential practices that are followed during Eid-ul-Adha. 

Eid-ul-Adha 2018: Send these Whatsapp, Facebook and text messages to your loved ones
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is here and celebrations across the globe have begun. Muslims celebrate the special day, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice'. It is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. This year, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakr Eid will be celebrated on August 22, 2018.

There are some essential practices that are followed during the festival which includes distribution of food amongst the needy, family and friends. Chanting the Takbir (Islamic Arabic expression) out loud. It is considered the second most important festival of the Muslims, the first being Eid-ul-Fitr.

Wanting to wish your loved ones this Eid? Here are some of the messages that you can send to them through Whatsapp, Facebook or even SMS text messages:

1. Let Allah be the guiding light 
    and let him take away all your plight.
    Eid Mubarak!

2. Sending your way lots of love and blessings this Eid. 
     May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings and happiness.
     Eid Mubarak!

3. Another year, another reason to celebrate,
    The same festival but a different date!
    Here's wishing you all the happiness and blessings.
    Eid Mubarak! Allahaapko saari khushiyaan dein.

4. May Allah light up your life even brighter
    And take away all your troubles this year.
    Wishing you and your family Eid Mubarak!

5. May Allah always embrace you with good health and success.
      Eid Mubarak!

6. This Eid-ul-Adha, we wish you happy times.
    May you get prosperity, health, wealth, success and happiness.
    Eid Mubarak!

7. Sending you a box full of wishes and love,
    May Allah protect you and keep you happy.
    Eid Mubarak!

8. Eid Mubarak aap sabko,
    Hamesha khush rakhe Allah aapko.
    Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak ho Aapko!

Tags:
EidEid-ul-AdhaBakr-EidEid-ul-FitrEid messagesEid status

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close